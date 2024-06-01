Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jun 1st, 2024

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

