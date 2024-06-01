Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. 3,015,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,683. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

