Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Shares Down 1.5%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

