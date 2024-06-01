Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xtant Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 114,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.30. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.45.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

