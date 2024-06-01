Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,677,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,646,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WH traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,743. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,783 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.