Wrapped XDC Price Tops $0.0372 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $45,005.79 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 221,629,712 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 222,064,222.58741674. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03682696 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $39,171.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

