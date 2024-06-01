Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $107.32 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $107.32 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 953,068,920 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 952,990,979.2018391. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.11278463 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $3,871,951.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

