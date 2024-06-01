WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.12. Approximately 23,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 65.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter worth about $287,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

