WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOW

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 1,082,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 116.8% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,228,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 684,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 557,653 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 538,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 97.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 494,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.