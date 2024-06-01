Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Hemant Patel Sells 5,476 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,953 ($37.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,845.63, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread plc has a one year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,326.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,062.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,150 ($53.00).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

