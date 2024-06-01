Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 12.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.56% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $124,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,589,000 after buying an additional 112,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $387,481,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,641,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,712. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

