Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 303,977 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WRN
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.