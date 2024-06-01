Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 303,977 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRN

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Free Report ) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.