WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.17.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.61. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,760,312 shares of company stock worth $304,565,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.