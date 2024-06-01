WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $463.08 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $463.08 million and $3.30 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00001901 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,856,294 coins and its circulating supply is 361,439,218 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,782,511.3077451 with 361,366,027.18340456 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.30468556 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,598,779.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

