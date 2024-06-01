Wells Fargo & Company Trims Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price to $13.50

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 2.8 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

ROIC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 559.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,819,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.