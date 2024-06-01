WAX (WAXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.46 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $224.18 million and $2.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06496266 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,249,555.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

