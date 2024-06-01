Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 57,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,677,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 24,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,632,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,044,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $529.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

