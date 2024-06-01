Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $21,506.10 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,542.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 67,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,756. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

