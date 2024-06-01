Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 3.8%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 68,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 33.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

