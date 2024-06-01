VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 138,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $8.64.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

