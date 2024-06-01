VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:VSME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 138,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $8.64.
