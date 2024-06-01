VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VivoPower International Stock Performance
VVPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
