VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

VVPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

