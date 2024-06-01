Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.17. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 516,422 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,009,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 690,153 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.1% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 559,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

