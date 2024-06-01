Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.17. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 516,422 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.