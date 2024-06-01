Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

