Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
Shares of VIOT stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. 20,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,952. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
