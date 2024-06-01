Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of VIOT stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. 20,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,952. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.