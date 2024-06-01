Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of VIOT stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. 20,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,952. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.