Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

VIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

