Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIK. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

