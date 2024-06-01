VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ UCRD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UCRD Free Report ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.