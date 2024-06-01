VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ UCRD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $21.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
