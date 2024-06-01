Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 1,191,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,449. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.75, a PEG ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $191,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $191,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,439 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,083 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vertex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vertex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

