Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Verastem has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

