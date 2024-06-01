Ventum Financial Raises Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.70

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ventum Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.73.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

