Ventum Financial Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.17.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.67 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

