Ventum Financial Cuts Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.05

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE AMX opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.08. The company has a market cap of C$189.63 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

