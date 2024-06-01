Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.68.

Shares of WDO opened at C$11.12 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 370.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

