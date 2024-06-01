Ventum Cap Mkts Downgrades Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to Hold

Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

ERO opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

