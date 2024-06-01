Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. Ventas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.180 EPS.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.