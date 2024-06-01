Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. Ventas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.180 EPS.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.