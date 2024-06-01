Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 27,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

