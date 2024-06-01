Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,124,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 79,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 352,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.64. 4,193,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

