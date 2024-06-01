Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,457. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

