Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $147,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.02 and its 200 day moving average is $455.09. The firm has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

