Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 2,172,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

