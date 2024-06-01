Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Fairfield University’s 3rd Largest Position

Fairfield University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fairfield University owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.25. 4,176,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

