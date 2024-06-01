Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
