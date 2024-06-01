Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,832 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 10,548,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

