VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Announces $0.19 Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1863 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 321,292 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
