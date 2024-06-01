Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

