Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,166 shares of company stock worth $719,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

