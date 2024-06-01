Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

