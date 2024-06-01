Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Dave Bottoms Sells 1,163 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $12,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46.

Upwork Stock Down 1.9 %

Upwork stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

