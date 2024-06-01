Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 33.0% in May

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,423. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $638.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Univest Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

