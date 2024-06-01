Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

